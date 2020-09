Parrot referees tug-of-war match between two other parrots Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:35s - Published 2 days ago Parrot referees tug-of-war match between two other parrots Watch what happens when two parrots fight over a bottle lid. In steps Mr. Referee - lets see how he handles it! 0

