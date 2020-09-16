Scientists Are Preparing To Implant The World’s First Human Bionic Eye That Will Allow The Blind To See

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Scientists are preparing to implant the world's first human bionic eye that will aloow the blind to see.

Researchers at Monach University in Melbourne, Australia, have built a bionic device that they say can restore vision through a brain implant.

Called Gennaris Bionic Vision System, it includes a custom headgear fitted with a camera and wireless transmitter, a vision processor unit and software and a set of 9X9 millimetre tiles that are implanted into the brain.

Studies of the device, used in sheep during a trial in July, were found to be successful and did not produce any adverse health effects.

Researshers are also hoping to adapt the system to help those with untreatable neurological conditions, such as limb paralysis, to regain movement.

A date for the human trials has yet to be set.


