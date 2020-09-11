Blood Donations After Hurricane Sally

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

When disaster strikes, the american red cross steps in ... and that's what we're seeing once again in the aftermath of the destruction left by hurricane sally.

Joining us now live via zoom from mobile this morning - khris anderson - executive director of the red cross of north alabama.

Khris - good morning.

You dispatched early to the affected areas down there.

Describe what you are seeing when you go out and speak to those impacted by the storm?

How has coronavirus impacted the way you are providing relief there?

We know there are shelters for those displaced by the storm.

What kinds of services are you providing?

As you know - many times after such disasters, major helps comes for a short time and then goes, how can those in need for those wanting to donate to the relief efforts of the red cross, what can they do?

Khris anderson - executive director of