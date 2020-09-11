Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blood Donations After Hurricane Sally

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Blood Donations After Hurricane Sally
Blood Donations After Hurricane Sally

When disaster strikes, the american red cross steps in ... and that's what we're seeing once again in the aftermath of the destruction left by hurricane sally.

Joining us now live via zoom from mobile this morning - khris anderson - executive director of the red cross of north alabama.

Khris - good morning.

You dispatched early to the affected areas down there.

Describe what you are seeing when you go out and speak to those impacted by the storm?

How has coronavirus impacted the way you are providing relief there?

We know there are shelters for those displaced by the storm.

What kinds of services are you providing?

As you know - many times after such disasters, major helps comes for a short time and then goes, how can those in need for those wanting to donate to the relief efforts of the red cross, what can they do?

Khris anderson - executive director of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Starlorde

First of my name✨☂️✨ RT @WMBBTV: After experiencing blood shortages due to the pandemic and now closures of Panhandle locations due to Hurricane Sally, One Bloo… 10 hours ago

WMBBTV

WMBB News 13 After experiencing blood shortages due to the pandemic and now closures of Panhandle locations due to Hurricane Sal… https://t.co/u0JCsvXMyx 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Antibody Positive Blood Donations [Video]

Coronavirus Antibody Positive Blood Donations

Some people are finding out that they're positive for coronavirus when they go to donate blood or plasma. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:58Published
Reporter Update: Blood Bank Taking Steps To Check For Coronavirus In Donations [Video]

Reporter Update: Blood Bank Taking Steps To Check For Coronavirus In Donations

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking with blood bank officials about the steps they're taking to check for coronavirus in donations and why they're contacting people who were once positive.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:28Published
Need For Donors Greater Than Ever At 9/11 Day Of Service Blood Drive [Video]

Need For Donors Greater Than Ever At 9/11 Day Of Service Blood Drive

WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:52Published