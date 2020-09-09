Global  
 

Gareth Bale back in UK ahead of Tottenham deal

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Gareth Bale back in UK ahead of Tottenham deal

Gareth Bale back in UK ahead of Tottenham deal

Gareth Bale has arrived back in the UK ahead of confirming a deal to return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Welsh footballer became the world's most expensive player when he signed for Real Madrid in 2013.

Report by Etemadil.

Gareth Bale Gareth Bale Welsh association football player

Tottenham fans excited by Bale returning to Spurs [Video]

Tottenham fans excited by Bale returning to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur supporters excited at the news that Gareth Bale is returning to the club on a season-long loan deal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:02Published
Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale [Video]

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:12Published
Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners [Video]

Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners

Gareth Bale will comfortably become the Premier League’s top earner when hisreturn to Tottenham is confirmed. We take a look at the current top wages inthe Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Bale set to arrive in England on Friday for Spurs return

 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is set to fly to England on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham Hotspur.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria [Video]

Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria

Jose Mourinho had doubts over Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude but says he has fullbelief in him now after the Frenchman rescued Spurs from an embarrassing nightin the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Europa League: Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham

 Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.
BBC News

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus pandemic: Working from office could become history [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Working from office could become history

Wales's first minister had the idea to keep a third of the workforce on rotation at home permanently.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:56Published

Climate change: Wales' sea grass and salt marshes 'vital'

 Dr Cai Ladd, an expert in the field at Glasgow University, said NRW's study was important and restoring these areas should be seen as a "key priority". "There..
WorldNews

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale 'Close' to Tottenham Hotspur and Not Manchester United

 Gareth Bale's agent says the Real Madrid forward is "close" to a move back to Tottenham Hotspur but admitted it is a complicated deal to thrash out. The Wales..
WorldNews
Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’ [Video]

Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale hasfound himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs couldbe on the cards. PA understands talks are under way about a potential moveback to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin hisformer club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Reguilon at Spurs for medical - Thursday's football gossip

 Tottenham close to signing Real Madrid full-back, Everton target Chelsea and England defender, Manchester City seek another defender, plus more.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour call for Govt to fix testing urgently [Video]

Labour call for Govt to fix testing urgently

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to urgently fix the issues around testing as cases of Covid-19 rise, prompting concerns over a second lockdown. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Mayor confirms London New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled [Video]

Mayor confirms London New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the New Year's Eve fireworks will not be taking place in the capital this year due to coronavirus, but there will be a 'spectacular event' that people can enjoy from home. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24Published
Health minister swears in Lords debate [Video]

Health minister swears in Lords debate

Health minister Lord Bethell could be heard swearing during a debate in the House of Lords after suffering technical issues as he gave a statement to the House. Lords took a short recess to allow Lord Bethell to resolve technical issues, but when he struggled during a second attempt to deliver his speech he was caught saying "oh for f**k sake" before Tory whip Baroness Penn stepped in to complete the speech. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Concerns over Lancashire lockdown as coronavirus rates rise [Video]

Concerns over Lancashire lockdown as coronavirus rates rise

Amid rising rates of coronavirus, Lancashire is expected to see tougher restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Dele Alli to Real Madrid rumours ‘complete rubbish’ talkSPORT told, amid reports Tottenham ace would be used in Gareth Bale swap deal

Jim White has rubbished reports that Dele Alli was offered to Real Madrid by Tottenham in an attempt...
talkSPORT - Published

Gareth Bale close to Tottenham Hotspur return, claims agent

Gareth Bale is "close" to sealing a sensational move back to Tottenham but the deal is "complicated",...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •News24Belfast TelegraphBBC News


Jose Mourinho ‘would love’ to bring Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale back to Tottenham in summer transfer, but can’t afford him

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Gareth Bale back to Tottenham, but the club can’t afford...
talkSPORT - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bale arrives to cheers at Spurs training ground [Video]

Bale arrives to cheers at Spurs training ground

Gareth Bale is greeted by cheering Tottenham fans as he arrives at Spurs' training ground ahead of his move from Real Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published
Bale lands in UK ahead of Spurs move [Video]

Bale lands in UK ahead of Spurs move

Gareth Bale lands in the UK ahead of his potential move back to Tottenham on loan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published
Bale arrives at Madrid airport [Video]

Bale arrives at Madrid airport

Gareth Bale arrives at Madrid airport as he prepares to fly to London to seal a move back to Tottenham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:16Published