Gareth Bale back in UK ahead of Tottenham deal

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale hasfound himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs couldbe on the cards. PA understands talks are under way about a potential moveback to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin hisformer club.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to urgently fix the issues around testing as cases of Covid-19 rise, prompting concerns over a second lockdown.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the New Year's Eve fireworks will not be taking place in the capital this year due to coronavirus, but there will be a 'spectacular event' that people can enjoy from home. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health minister Lord Bethell could be heard swearing during a debate in the House of Lords after suffering technical issues as he gave a statement to the House. Lords took a short recess to allow Lord Bethell to resolve technical issues, but when he struggled during a second attempt to deliver his speech he was caught saying "oh for f**k sake" before Tory whip Baroness Penn stepped in to complete the speech. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Amid rising rates of coronavirus, Lancashire is expected to see tougher restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid-19.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn