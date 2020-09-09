Gareth Bale back in UK ahead of Tottenham deal

Gareth Bale has arrived back in the UK ahead of confirming a deal to return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Welsh footballer became the world's most expensive player when he signed for Real Madrid in 2013.

Report by Etemadil.

