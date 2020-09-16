Global  
 

Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S.

Duration: 01:30s - Published
The storm washed out bridges and roads in Florida and threatened flash floods in North Carolina.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Hurricane Sally left a swath of destruction in its wake.

It took out a section of the Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola, Florida.

That city saw up to five feet of flooding.

"This is the worst we've ever had up here in rain and flooding." Residents in and around Panama City saw their roads turned into rivers.

"The water is probably about four foot deep here in the road now and then in the curve and then where the houses are it’s probably about two feet deep in the road.” Some still managed to find a few moments of fun.

The storm struck the Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.

It was soon downgraded to a tropical depression but continued to dump rain as it moved north.

In Augusta, Georgia, cars were trapped by rising waters.

Cars hydroplaned on a wet highway in Salisbury, North Carolina.

That state's director of emergency management warned the storm remained dangerous.

"Almost all of the state is under the threat of potential flash flooding.

Tornadoes are also a threat with this storm.

South Carolina has already seen several tornado warnings today." Sally was the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and the eighth of tropical storm of hurricane strength to hit the United States.

A tropical disturbance was brewing in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday that has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours.

Two other named storms were in the Atlantic, making this one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.




Andrew Gillum was a Florida politician. He was once celebrated as a rising Democratic star. Rumors about his sexuality circulated when he was found drunk in a Miami Beach hotel with two men. One of the men was a notorious male prostitute who overdosed on crystal meth. In a chat with Tamron Hall Gillum came out as bisexual. Gillum said he did not have sex with either of the men in the hotel. He felt the worst about the rumors about infidelity to his wife, R. Jai Gillum.

 Manuel Bojorquez takes an aerial tour of the damage caused by Hurricane Sally through Florida and Alabama.
 After Hurricane Sally drenched Alabama and Florida, officials say the storm caused at least $29 million of damage in Escambia County and Pensacola.
 A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina...
 A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina...
 No. 11 North Carolina will not face Charlotte this weekend with the 49ers offensive line depleted due to quarantines following COVID-19 protocols.
 An analysis of Census data finds hundreds of thousands became uninsured in key battlegrounds including Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Ohio.
[NFA] Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

 Fayette County, Georgia Judge Sentenced a 76-Year Old Black Woman to 499 Days #JusticeForCarol Judge Jason Thompson of the Fayette County State Court in Georgia..
The remnants of Hurricane Sally dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia on Thursday, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power and others with ruined homes.

[NFA] Storm Sally on Thursday dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

