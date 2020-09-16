Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S.

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:30s - Published 4 minutes ago

The storm washed out bridges and roads in Florida and threatened flash floods in North Carolina .

Hurricane Sally left a swath of destruction in its wake.

It took out a section of the Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola, Florida.

That city saw up to five feet of flooding.

"This is the worst we've ever had up here in rain and flooding." Residents in and around Panama City saw their roads turned into rivers.

"The water is probably about four foot deep here in the road now and then in the curve and then where the houses are it’s probably about two feet deep in the road.” Some still managed to find a few moments of fun.

The storm struck the Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.

It was soon downgraded to a tropical depression but continued to dump rain as it moved north.

In Augusta, Georgia, cars were trapped by rising waters.

Cars hydroplaned on a wet highway in Salisbury, North Carolina.

That state's director of emergency management warned the storm remained dangerous.

"Almost all of the state is under the threat of potential flash flooding.

Tornadoes are also a threat with this storm.

South Carolina has already seen several tornado warnings today." Sally was the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and the eighth of tropical storm of hurricane strength to hit the United States.

A tropical disturbance was brewing in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday that has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours.

Two other named storms were in the Atlantic, making this one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.