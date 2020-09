UNLV addressing systemic racism in our community

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 minute ago

RACISM AND ITS IMPACT ON OURCOMMUNITY.LAST NIGHT -- LOCAL LEADERSHELD THE FIRST OF SEVEN VIRTUALTOWNHALLS.BRENDA WILLIAMS WAS IN THATTOWNHALL.

---.BRENDA BECAME THE FIRSTAFRICAN- AMERICAN TO WORK AT ABANK IN NEVADA BACK IN THE'60'S.WILLIAMS SAYS - HER BOSS ANDHER CUSTOMERS WERE BLATANTLYRACIST TOWARD HER FROM DAY ONE.16:06 MY FIRST DAY AT WORK, MYBOSS TOLD ME 'YOU KNOW WE HAVETO WORK WITH YOU BUT WE DON'THAVE TO LIKE IT.AND WE DON'T HAVE TO LIKE YOU.AND THAT WAS BEING NICE I'MBEING NICE WITH THATWORD..HANDLING THEIR MONEY HOWRIDICULOUS IS THAT.ONCE THEY SAW MYLINE MOVED FASTER THAN THEOTHERS, THEY CAME OVER.THE GOAL OF THE VIRTUALTOWNHALLS IS - TO COME UP WITHSTEPS THE COMMUNITY CAN TAKE -TO ADDRESS RACISM ANDINEQUALITY.FORMER GOVERNOR BRIAN SANDOVALIS THE NE