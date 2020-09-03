Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days

Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown.

The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip again” as Scotland faces the risk of“exponential growth” of Covid-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths [Video]

Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths

Action is needed now to prevent a rise in coronavirus deaths in the comingweeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister spoke as one Covid-19death was recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours, bringing the totalnumber of fatalities to 2,501.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog [Video]

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK Government’s Lighthouse Labnetwork – which includes a facility in Glasgow – and the First Minister said“too many” tests for the virus are not being processed quickly enough. Withtesting of care home staff going through these labs – and amid suggestionssome workers are waiting between five and seven days for results – Ms Sturgeonrevealed consideration is being given to the NHS handling of these.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
First Minister raises concern at backlog of test results for Covid-19 [Video]

First Minister raises concern at backlog of test results for Covid-19

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has “serious concern”with the “backlog of test results” for Covid-19. Speaking at the ScottishGovernment’s coronavirus briefing, she said she had raised her fears with theUK Government.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid ‘battle to control Covid-19' [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid ‘battle to control Covid-19'

Nicola Sturgeon has told Scots they can now only meet in groups of six orunder, as she conceded the country still faces “a battle to get and keep Covidunder control”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea? [Video]

What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea?

This is the scene as Microsoft retrieved. The project Natick Northern Isles datacenter from the seafloor off Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The center had been lowered 117 feet deep in spring 2018. For the next two years team members tested and monitored the datacenter’s servers. When marine specialists reeled up the shipping-container-size center it was coated in algae, barnacles and sea anemones. Cleaning it revealed the familiar Microsoft logo. The retrieval launched the final phase of a years-long effort that proved the concept of underwater datacenters is feasible.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Sir Keir Starmer makes first in-person visit to Scotland [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer makes first in-person visit to Scotland

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has made his first in-person visit to Scotland, visiting the University of Edinburgh's Queen's Medical Research Institute. Mr Starmer made the journey after spending days in isolation awaiting Covid-19 test results for one of his children, which came back negative yesterday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published
Spitfire takes to the skies with thank-you message for NHS [Video]

Spitfire takes to the skies with thank-you message for NHS

A Spitfire has taken to the skies bearing a special message thanking the NHSfor its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Emblazoned with the wordsTHANK U NHS, the aircraft took off from Cumbernauld Airport in NorthLanarkshire on Thursday morning to fly over hospitals around Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Weekend 'critical' in fight to stem Covid - Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon warns that some "hard but necessary" decisions will need to be taken in the coming...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon: Virus means hard decisions likely [Video]

Sturgeon: Virus means hard decisions likely

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says difficult but necessary decisions are likely in the coming days to tackle COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:52Published
Nicola Sturgeon: R number could be as high as 1.4 in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: R number could be as high as 1.4 in Scotland

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing, NicolaStrugeon confirmed the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of thevirus, is now thought to be above one. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Nicola Sturgeon warns of increased Covid rates in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon warns of increased Covid rates in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of an increase in the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, suggesting the R number could be as high as 1.4. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:22Published