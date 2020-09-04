Friday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: CRY, EGLE

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At CryoLife, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Senior VP, Global Sales John E.

Davis purchased 10,000 shares of CRY, at a cost of $16.65 each, for a total investment of $166,459.

Davis was up about 14.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CRY trading as high as $18.98 in trading on Friday.

CryoLife, is trading up about 6% on the day Friday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Davis in the past year.

And on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Gary Vogel bought $160,072 worth of Eagle Bulk Shipping, buying 9,000 shares at a cost of $17.79 a piece.

Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday.

So far Vogel is in the green, up about 16.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $20.69.