Turtles Fly Too transports endangered sea turtle to San Diego

AT THE AIRPORT..DON'T BE ALARMED..IT'S ALL PART OF THEWORK OF TURTLESFLY TOO--A BOISENONPROFIT THATTRANSPORTSENDANGERED SEAMAMMALS TORESCUE CENTERS.THEY JUSTRELOCATED BERNIESTRANDERS -- ANOLIVE RIDLEY SEATURTLE -- TOSEAWORLD IN SANDIEGO.AND YOU CAN SEE --HE WASSUCCESSFULLYRELEASED BACK INTOTHE OCEAN.BERNI WAS FOUNDSTRANDED NEARVANCOUVER ISLANDIN COLDWATERS...WHERE HEHAD A LOW CHANCEOF SURVIVAL.A GROUP CALLED"OCEAN WISE"NURSED HIM BACK TOHEALTH.AND TURTLES FLYTOO... LED BY SUNVALLEY PILOT JEFFMILLER... DONATEDPILOT AND AIRCRAFTTIME... TO GET THETURTLE BACK TO THEWARM WATERS NEARSOUTHERNCALIFORNIA.ONCE BERNIARRIVED IN SANDIEGO... THEYPLACED A TRACKERON HIM... AND LETHIM GO OFF THESHORE OF POINTLOMA."WHEN I FIRSTLOOKED THE FIRSTDAY HE WAS JUSTOFFSHORE OF SANDIEGO, AND NOWYOU SEE THIS BIGLONG LINE AND YOUSEE HIM GOINGFURTHER ANDFURTHER AWAY ANDYOU'RE GOING OH MYGOD IT WORKED.

WEDID IT AND ITSSUCCESSFULBECAUSE THERE ARESOMETIMES, WETRANSPORT SPECIESAND IT IS NOTALWAYSSUCCESSFUL."BERNI IS LIVING THEGOOD LIFE... NEARCABO SAN LUCASNOW.IF YOU WANT TRACKHIS JOURNEY... YOUCAN FIND A LINK INTHIS STORY ON OURWEBSITE -- IDAHONEWS 6 DOT COM