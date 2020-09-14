Today marks the start of Rosh Hashanah Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 1 minute ago Today marks the start of Rosh Hashanah Tonight marks the start of Rosh Hashanah, one of Judaism's most important holidays. Literally translating to head of the year, Rosh Hashanah celebrates the creation of the world, or the Jewish new year. 0

LITERALLY TRANSLATING TO "HEADOF THE YEAR"...ROSH HASHANAH CELEBRATES THECREATION OF THE WORLD -- OR THEJEWISH NEW YEAR.IT BEGINS TONIGHT AND RUNSUNTIL SUNDAY NIGHT AT SUNDOWN.WE SPOKE TO A REP FROM "THEJEWISH NEVADA" ABOUT THEHOLIDAY -- AND THE TRADITIONALSYMBOLISM THAT IS USED TOCELEBRATE IT."WE CELEBRATE BY ENJOYING LOTSOF SWEET FOOD...THE CIRCLE OF LIFE AND THESTART OF A NEW YEAR."THIS HOLIDAY WILL EVENTUALLYGIVE WAY TO THE HOLIEST OFJEWISH HOLIDAYS-- YOM KIPPUR -- NEXT WEEK.





