Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat.

Fred Katayama reports.

The Trump administration is set to ban U.S. downloads of TikTok and WeChat starting Sunday night.

A senior Commerce official told Reuters WeChat and TikTok would be “deplatformed” in the U.S., and Commerce will bar app stores run by the likes of

Class="kln">Apple and Alphabet from offering them on any platform “that can be reached from within the United States.” It’s the harshest sanction yet by Washington against the popular China-based video-sharing and messaging apps.

Sunday marks a deadline set by President Donald Trump to ban TikTok unless the app’s owner, ByteDance, completes a sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to an American company.

Sources told Reuters Trump might rescind the ban if ByteDance reached a deal.

The U.S. Commerce Department says ByteDance’s apps pose privacy risks, worried TikTok could pass American user data to the Chinese government.

China and the companies have denied using the app to spy on Americans.

Racing to meet the deadline, ByteDance is in talks with Oracle and other American companies to create a new company to address U.S. security concerns.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Trump’s TikTok ban is a gross abuse of power

 Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images

Update: This piece was originally published on August 11th and has been updated to reflect the official commerce..
The Verge
US banning use of TikTok and WeChat [Video]

US banning use of TikTok and WeChat

The US will ban the use of WeChat on Sunday to “safeguard the nationalsecurity of the United States”. The Chinese app TikTok will also be banned byNovember 12, but US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said early on Friday onCNBC that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are inplace.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
US to ban TikTok downloads, WeChat use from Sunday [Video]

US to ban TikTok downloads, WeChat use from Sunday

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:40Published

President Trump to Ban TikTok and WeChat from App Stores by Sunday

 President Trump's a big step closer to going through with his threat to cancel TikTok, but another Chinese-owned app -- WeChat -- is being dealt a more..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump and other world leaders won't attend UNGA in person this year

 The U.N.'s annual meeting of world leaders will be almost fully virtual.
CBS News

Trump clashes with top medical advisers on coronavirus vaccine timeline

 President Trump has been publicly disputing the statements of his top medical advisers about the coronavirus vaccine timeline, as he faces more criticism from a..
CBS News

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple’s new eighth-gen iPad and the latest Apple Watches are available today

 Apple

Apple has launched three new products today, following their announcement just a few days ago at the company’s “Time Flies” event. You can..
The Verge

Best deals on day 2 of Amazon Prime Day

 Hottest Prime Day deals include sales on video subscriptions, Amazon and Apple devices, the Instant Pot and more
CBS News

Fortnite: Save the World for Mac is shutting down because of Epic’s battle with Apple

 Epic Games says Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS beginning on September 23rd because Apple is preventing the game from receiving new..
The Verge

Here’s what Apple’s new rules about cloud gaming actually mean

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple has changed the rules.

One month after suggesting its iOS App Store guidelines would bar..
The Verge

Alphabet Alphabet Standard set of letters that represent phonemes of a spoken language

Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app [Video]

Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced the first contact tracing app for the novel coronavirus in the United States that uses new technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40Published

Fred Katayama journalist

ByteDance faces big hurdles over TikTok [Video]

ByteDance faces big hurdles over TikTok

China's ByteDance faces an uphill struggle to convince the White House to allow it to keep majority ownership of its popular short video app TikTok in the United States, according to former national security officials and regulatory lawyers. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published
U.S. consumer spending loses steam [Video]

U.S. consumer spending loses steam

U.S. consumer spending slowed in August, with a key retail sales gauge unexpectedly declining, as extended unemployment benefits were cut for millions of Americans, offering more evidence that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published
Lawmakers blame Boeing, FAA for 737 MAX failures [Video]

Lawmakers blame Boeing, FAA for 737 MAX failures

Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew aboard were the "horrific culmination" of failures by the planemaker and the Federal Aviation Administration, a U.S. House panel concluded after an 18-month investigation. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win deal - sources [Video]

ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win deal - sources

China's ByteDance is reportedly planning a U.S. initial public offering of TikTok Global, the new company that will operate the popular short video app, should its proposed deal be cleared by the U.S. government. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20th

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The US Commerce Department has issued a new order to block people in the US from downloading the popular..
The Verge

United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department

Commerce Department bans use of TikTok and WeChat in U.S.

 Order seeks to "combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data," Commerce Secretary says.
CBS News

US government: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its users

 A looming US ban on the Chinese app WeChat won’t target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing. President Donald Trump..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

TikTok challenges US ban on new downloads planned for Sunday

TikTok said it will challenge a ban in US app stores that President Trump is planning to impose from...
Proactive Investors - Published

Officials: Trump to Block US Downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday

Commerce officials said the ban on new U.S. downloads of TikTok could be still rescinded by President...
VOA News - Published

TikTok, WeChat to be banned Sunday from US app stores

TikTok, WeChat to be banned Sunday from US app stores The Trump administration announced Friday that it will ban WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

DisciplePaulr

Paul R. Robinson 🌟🌟🌟 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Trump to block U.S. downloads of TikTok and WeChat on Sunday Gettin it done....Nice Job Mr President... @realD… 3 seconds ago

coolsamd

SAM DAVID HARRIS SR. RT @MSNBC: US plans to block TikTok and WeChat downloads, Commerce Sec. Ross says, asserting national security and data privacy concerns.… 8 seconds ago

WilliamAHammer

𝑯𝒂𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓 RT @CNBC: JUST IN: The Commerce Department announces that it will ban U.S. business transactions with WeChat and TikTok on Sunday. https://… 16 seconds ago

Andi_G_Arts

Andifa RT @SVNewsAlerts: BREAKING: President Trump to block downloading TikTok and WeChat apps in US on Sunday 17 seconds ago

Yuriwg

Yuri HKer RT @ReutersChina: Exclusive: Trump to block U.S. downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday - officials https://t.co/LiBsGmD88c via @davidshepar… 17 seconds ago

RedPill2Zion

NeoTookTheRedPill RT @studioincendo: Trump to block U.S. downloads of TikTok, WeChat from Apple's app store & Google Play on Sunday https://t.co/LRjJ52R2MH 21 seconds ago

Maryhutchings6

Mary RT @NextRevFNC: TIME RUNNING OUT— The Trump administration announced that it will ban the Chinese-owned app WeChat and block new downloads… 38 seconds ago

bklyn2dela4

arlene lord The lawless #Trump to block downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday https://t.co/ZJ54WPQBHV 40 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Reports Say Trump To Block TikTok and WeChat Downloads In The US [Video]

Reports Say Trump To Block TikTok and WeChat Downloads In The US

Reports from the US Commerce Department say any new downloads of TikTok or WeChat could be banned in the US on Sunday, September 20th.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published
भारत के बाद अमेरिका ने चीन को दिया झटका, रविवार से [Video]

भारत के बाद अमेरिका ने चीन को दिया झटका, रविवार से

भारत के बाद अमेरिका ने चीन को दिया झटका, रविवार से Tiktok और Wechat पर लगाई रोक

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published
Restrictions On Tik Tok, WeChat To Begin Sunday [Video]

Restrictions On Tik Tok, WeChat To Begin Sunday

The Trump administration's executive orders against the two apps are set to go into effect Sunday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published