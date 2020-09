Amal Clooney Resigns As UK Special Envoy Over Government Plans To Break International Law Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published 6 minutes ago Amal Clooney Resigns As UK Special Envoy Over Government Plans To Break International Law Amal Clooney Resigns As UK Special Envoy Over Government Plans To Break International Law 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Paula RT @PickardJE: Breaking: Amal Clooney resigns as a special envoy for the UK government: “It is lamentable for the UK to be speaking of it… 6 seconds ago Mike RT @mariaflan: Amal Clooney is resigning as the UK's special envoy on media freedom over the British government's "lamentable" suggestion i… 35 seconds ago White Arrow RT @JamesfWells: 🎉 Another remainer bites the dust 🎉 Amal Clooney resigns as a special envoy for the UK government over the Internal Marke… 1 minute ago HeidiBearKaye RT @Grouse_Beater: Scruples Amal Clooney, human rights lawyer, resigns as UK special envoy on media freedom in protest at Tory intention t… 2 minutes ago Desiboy RT @rtenews: Amal Clooney has said she is resigning as the UK's special envoy on media freedom over the British government's "lamentable" s… 2 minutes ago Re-Boot Britain - Suspend Brexit RT @dawspeter: @rehman_chishti @acgrayling @BrexitRage @MidKent4EU Someone who has still got integrity and won't have any problems with the… 2 minutes ago