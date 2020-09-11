Global  
 

Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool atStamford Bridge.


Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

'It's impossible to say no to joining Liverpool', says Jota [Video]

'It's impossible to say no to joining Liverpool', says Jota

Diogo Jota speaks about completing his transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Liverpool.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:07Published

Mane nets double as Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea

 Sadio Mane scores two second-half goals as defending champions Liverpool win comfortably at Stamford Bridge against 10-man Chelsea.
BBC News

Mane scores twice as Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea

 Sadio Mane scores two second-half goals as defending champions Liverpool win comfortably at Stamford Bridge against 10-man Chelsea.
BBC News

Where will new signing Jota fit in among Liverpool's attacking superstars?

 Where will Diogo Jota fit into a Liverpool side that possesses one of the best attacks in football? BBC Sport takes a look.
BBC News
Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves [Video]

Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves

Liverpool complete the signing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a long-term contract.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp [Video]

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool and Chelsea managers speak to the media ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:31Published

Man Utd agree terms with Porto full-back Telles - Saturday's football gossip

 Manchester United close in on full-back, relief at Real Madrid, Chelsea face new demands over goalkeeper move, plus more.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Newcastle United 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Neal Maupay scores twice in superb Seagulls win

 Neal Maupay scores twice as Brighton ease to a comfortable Premier League victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.
BBC News

Maupay scores twice in dominant Brighton win at Newcastle

 Neal Maupay scores twice as Brighton ease to a comfortable Premier League victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.
BBC News

Son scores four as Spurs thrash Southampton

 Son Heung-min scores four goals in a stunning display as Tottenham secure their first Premier League win of the season by thrashing Southampton.
BBC News

Son scores four in Tottenham win at Southampton

 Son Heung-min scores four goals in a stunning display as Tottenham secure their first Premier League win of the season by thrashing Southampton.
BBC News

Premier League: Arsenal defeat West Ham to record second consecutive victory

 London [UK], September 20 (ANI): Arsenal defeated West Ham 2-1 on Saturday (local time) here at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21..
WorldNews

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

The Blues will be without some key players heading into their first home match of the season
CBS Sports - Published

Andy Robertson reveals he angered Liverpool teammates by wearing a CHELSEA SHIRT on night Liverpool won the Premier League title

Andy Robertson revealed he annoyed his Liverpool teammates on the night of their Premier League...
talkSPORT - Published

How to watch every Premier League match on TV this season including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea this weekend

The new Premier League season is nearly upon us with the top-flight teams gearing up to go again. The...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports



Klopp: Fabinho, Mane were outstanding

Klopp: Fabinho, Mane were outstanding

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that it was a challenging game against a good Chelsea team, and he was pleased with his side's performance in particular Fabhino, who played at centre-back in..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:30Published
Mane: We deserved to win

Mane: We deserved to win

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says that his side deserved to beat Chelsea and that Andreas Christensen's sending off was the correct decision in their 2-0 win the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published
Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City [Video]

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City

An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Wolvesand Man City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published