Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview
The Blues will be without some key players heading into their first home match of the season
CBS Sports - Published
Andy Robertson revealed he annoyed his Liverpool teammates on the night of their Premier League...
talkSPORT - Published
The new Premier League season is nearly upon us with the top-flight teams gearing up to go again. The...
talkSPORT - Published
Also reported by •CBS Sports
Klopp: Fabinho, Mane were outstanding
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that it was a challenging game against a good Chelsea team, and he was pleased with his side's performance in particular Fabhino, who played at centre-back in..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:30Published
Mane: We deserved to win
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says that his side deserved to beat Chelsea and that Andreas Christensen's sending off was the correct decision in their 2-0 win the Premier League.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:02Published
