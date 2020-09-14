Global  
 

John Leguizamo boycotting Emmy Awards over lack of Latinx representation

John Leguizamo is boycotting the Emmy Awards which are to be hosted virtually on the 21st of September due to the absence of Latinx creatives recognised at the ceremony.


Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Latinx U.S. gender-neutral term for people of Latin American heritage

John Leguizamo John Leguizamo American actor, comedian, film producer, playwright and screenwriter

