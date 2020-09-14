John Leguizamo boycotting Emmy Awards over lack of Latinx representation

John Leguizamo is boycotting the Emmy Awards which are to be hosted virtually on the 21st of September due to the absence of Latinx creatives recognised at the ceremony.

Not so white Emmys make progress on diversity From the 20-something women of "Insecure" to the Muslim-American star of "Ramy," Sunday's Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

"Schitt's Creek" was the talk of this year's Emmys with a historic comedy awards sweep. Other big winners included "Succession" for best drama series, "Watchmen"..

Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role On Thursday, during night four of the Creative Arts Emmys, Maya Rudolph won her first-ever Emmy.

Image: Disney Plus Last night’s Emmys saw the arrival of the debut trailer for WandaVision, which could be the first major Marvel TV series to..

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongsidehost Jimmy Kimmel.

Actor John Leguizamo revealed that he will boycott the Emmy Awards this year, as he feels that Latinx...

Liberty 🗽 Bella This is a guy who played a drag queen in a movie, when he isn't really one. Or is he? @JohnLeguizamo How many actor… https://t.co/vqGhGz7aFg 3 days ago

Liberty 🗽 Bella I want to see more conservative actors represented in movies, as leading actors, as award winners. https://t.co/v3RIEUuM2D 3 days ago

Ernesto Ronin RT @DreamWeaver61 : This is a guy who played a drag queen in a movie, when he isn't really one. Or is he? @JohnLeguizamo How many actors pla… 3 days ago