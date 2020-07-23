Global  
 

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract.

The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million.

Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not“negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum beingheavily linked to Barcelona.


Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool atStamford Bridge.

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool sign midfielder from Bayern Munich for £20m

 Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract for £20m.
Liverpool sign Thiago from Bayern for initial £20m

 Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract for £20m.
Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising' [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still refused to discuss in detail the imminentnew signing Thiago Alcantara, who is on the verge of moving to Anfield fromBayern Munich.

Leaving Bayern the 'most difficult decision' of my career - Thiago set for Liverpool move

 Thiago Alcantara, who has agreed a deal to sign for Liverpool, says goodbye to Bayern Munich in an open letter.
Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.

Liverpool transfers: Jurgen Klopp says Reds cannot 'behave like Chelsea' in market

 Manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are "different" to some Premier League rivals in the transfer window as they are "not owned by countries or oligarchs".
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile [Video]

Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands. The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions League winners after beingheavily linked with the Spain playmaker throughout the summer.

Sancho tipped to become better than Cristiano Ronaldo

 Raphael Guerreiro believes that Jadon Sancho has the potential to become as good as, if not better than Cristiano Ronaldo. Since moving to Germany from..
VAN DIEST: Magical season still sinking in for Alphonso Davies

 Alphonso Davies is still processing a magical year with FC Bayern Munich while preparing for a new season. Just weeks after capping off his first full German..
Chelsea sign Germany midfielder Havertz on five-year deal [Video]

Chelsea complete the signing of Germany's highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract.

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Messi could miss Barcelona's first Clasico of the season

 Lionel Messi could potentially miss the first Clasico match of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid. At the moment, the Clasico is pencilled in for 25..
WorldNews

Report: Liverpool initiate contact with Euro giants regarding a move for 23-yr-old

 Report: Liverpool initiate contact with Euro giants regarding a move for 23-yr-old - originally posted on Sportslens.com Liverpool are looking to sign Ousmane..
WorldNews

Ex-Barcelona coach Setien suing club over contract

 BARCELONA: Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien and three of his assistants announced on Thursday they are suing the club for failing to fulfil the terms of..
WorldNews
Ex-Barcelona coach Setien suing club over contract [Video]

Ex-Barcelona coach Setien suing club over contract

Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien and three of his assistants will sue the club for failing to fulfil the terms of their contracts after being sacked last month.

Gerrard: Thiago excites me more than Bale! [Video]

Former Liverpool captain and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the signing of Thiago gives him butterflies and he is more excited by Liverpool's new player than Gareth Bale.

Robertson: Thiago a world-class player [Video]

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson says potential new signing Thiago Alcantara is a 'world-class player'.

Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk [Video]

This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of..

