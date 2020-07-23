Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile

Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands. The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions League winners after beingheavily linked with the Spain playmaker throughout the summer.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.
This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of..