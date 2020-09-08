Global  
 

Wet'N'Wild celebrating Nevada educators

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
A sweet deal for educators this weekend!

Clark and Nye county school district employees can get into Wet'n Wild for free.

You must show a valid employee ID.

SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYEES CANGET INTO WET'N WILD FOR FREE.YOU MUST SHOW A VALID EMPLOYEEI-D.THE DEAL IS GOOD TOMORROW ANDSUNDAY FROM 10 AM TO 4 P-M.THE PARK WILL ALSO BE HOLDING ASCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE TO HELPTEACHERS.IF YOU BRING AN UNOPENED SCHOOLSUPPLY -- YOU CAN GET INTO THEPARK FOR ONLY 12 DOLLARS.IT IS FRIDAY!

