Wet'N'Wild celebrating Nevada educators

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 5 minutes ago

Clark and Nye county school district employees can get into Wet'n Wild for free.

SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYEES CANGET INTO WET'N WILD FOR FREE.YOU MUST SHOW A VALID EMPLOYEEI-D.THE DEAL IS GOOD TOMORROW ANDSUNDAY FROM 10 AM TO 4 P-M.THE PARK WILL ALSO BE HOLDING ASCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE TO HELPTEACHERS.IF YOU BRING AN UNOPENED SCHOOLSUPPLY -- YOU CAN GET INTO THEPARK FOR ONLY 12 DOLLARS.IT IS FRIDAY!

IF YOU ARELOOKING FOR SOMETHIN