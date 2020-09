California firefighter killed while battling El Dorado fire Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 6 minutes ago California firefighter killed while battling El Dorado fire A tragic development out of California. The U.S. forest service says a firefighter was killed last night while battling the El Dorado fire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FIREFIGHTER WAS KILLED LASTNIGHT WHILE BATTLING THE ELDORADO FIRE.THE FIREFIGHTERS NAME HAS NOTBEEN RELEASED.THE EL DORADO FIRE IS BURNINGIN YUCAIPA -- JUST EAST OF LOSANGELES.ABOUT 19-THOUSAND ACRES HAVEBURNED.FIREFIGHTERS SAY - THE FIRE WASCAUSED BY A PYROTECHNIC DEVICEDURING A GENDER REVEAL PARTY..