Skip Bayless: It's a 'do or die' game for Cowboys' expectations in Week 2 matchup against Falcons | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys will also be looking to get their first win of the season this weekend as they host the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta is also coming off a loss and will put the Dallas secondary to the test after passing for 450 yards last week, while Dallas will look to capitalize on scoring in the redzone after scoring on just 2 of 4 trips last week.

Hear what Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Cowboys vs.

Falcons Week 2 matchup.