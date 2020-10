Top 10 Movie Mean Girls Turned Good Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:44s - Published 2 weeks ago These movie mean girls turned good get an A in redemption. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These movie mean girls turned good get an A in redemption. Our countdown includes "13 Going on 30," "The Devil Wears Prada," "Bridesmaids, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Iconic Dance Scenes in Teen Movies



Lace up your shoes for these dance scenes in teen movies. For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable dance scenes in teen flicks, basing our choices on how iconic they are and how many.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:34 Published on September 1, 2020