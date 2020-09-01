Molly Burke’s Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day Video Credit: Allure - Duration: 10:49s - Published 3 minutes ago Molly Burke’s Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day Blind beauty blogger and YouTuber Molly Burke shares the first five and last five skincare and self-care steps that she does every day. Molly shares her recipe for her "morning wake-up juice" —which warms and repairs her morning voice. She also spills the tea on her current cleanser obsession, her go-to app to for sighted assistance when doing her makeup, and which beauty product is the most imperative before she hits the sheets. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - Good morning Allure.It is around 10:20 a.m. Andit's time to start the day.Right, Gallup?We love puppy snuggles.Hi, I'm Molly Burke and I'm gonna take youfrom my first five to my last five.[upbeat jazzy music]I am not a morning person.I'm definitely a night owl.So I prefer to sleep inand that's kind of the funof being my own boss.I get to set those rules.So I'll usually wake upbetween 9:30 and 10:00 AM.One of my favorite thingsto do every single dayis make my bed.All right, I've draggedmyself out of the bed.So now it's time to make the bed,something I take great pride in.I love picking out all the fun textures,placing everything perfectlyto make it all aesthetically pleasing.I've got the base here,this chunky knit blanket,these faux fur pillows.So now, i just have to placemy final two pillows here.And then my final blanketsand this beauty will be done for the day.Now I'm going to take youthrough my first five.So this is a,[bell dinging]an empty mug currently.In the morning, when I wake up,it is filled with hot water,with fresh lemon andsometimes even fresh ginger.I've got my liquid inhere, my nice morningwake up juice if you will.And I like to drink thisbecause I talk a lotand you can hear, I kind ofhave a morning voice right now.I just feel like it's such a good,fresh way to start the day.It's soothing on my stomach,instead of starting with likea coffee right on my stomach,that would be way too much for me.I really need to keep myvoice strong and healthy.And this one of the thingsthat helps me do that,plus I get to like pick outa cute fun mug every morning.My favorite place to getcute mugs is Anthropology.These are both from there.We've got shine on, a littlepositivity in the morningand we have this one, which looks exactlylike my guide dog Gallup.The next thing I do[bell dinging]is head to my bathroom, brush my teeth,all the normal stuff youthink of in the morningand then comes the face routine.I always use black face cloths.So that makeup stainsand stuff don't show.All of my products in my bathroomhave very specificplacement because I'm blind,I can't just like rummagethrough a messy drawerto find things.So I keep things super, super organized.In my bathroom drawers, I havelittle separators and organizers.So this is mostly morning products.This is mostly evening products.So like my night routine,it would be, you know,my makeup remover, my cleanser,my serum, my eye cream, my face cream,my acne treatment all in a row.So like all lines upexactly how I wanna grab it.So this is the first one I'm grabbing for.Sometimes I start my morningby just using a tonerand then a moisturizer.And sometimes if I feel likeI need a deeper cleanse,I'll use the Summer Fridays,super amino gel cleanser.That is a mouthful.I am using my cleansertoday and not just a tonerbecause I'm a little bitof a hormonal breakoutprior to my menstrual cycle starting.So I just want to do abit of a deeper cleanseto help clear that up.And I'm just so obsessedthat this has a pump top,my favorite thing.I'm a sucker for acleanser with a pump top.It's such a nice, lightweight consistency.It feels like such a nicewake up in the morning.Mm, fresh and clean.This is[bell dinging]my Holy Grail morning moisturizerand it's my Tarte Cosmetics.It's the Drink of H2O.It is such a great consistency.Hopefully I don't spill it everywhere.I'm one of those people becauseI'm not a morning person,my morning routine is as slimmed downand as quick as it can possibly be.Just got a little bit on my fingers. Ah.So I just like grab thissucker, toss it on my face.That's pretty much all I dofor my skin in the morning.Although today I might puta little bit of acne treatment on,and then I'm going to have to do my makeupbecause this is the perfectbase under my makeup.I have a nice vanity set upwith all my products again,perfectly organized, exactlywhere they need to be.Have a busy day today.I'm shooting some photosfor my new merch launchand I have some video stuff to film.So I'm gonna sit down and do my makeup.No two days look the same,which means every day I play with my face,and make it look something different too.I can do my full faceand under 10 minutes,or I can give myself 40 minutes.Just depends on the time I have that dayand the look that I'm going for.Of course,[bell dinging]nobody wants to be smelly all day.So I grab this sucker right here.This is the Lavanila Healthy Deodorant.I've been using this deodorant for,I wanna say 10 or 11 years now,a really, really, really long time.This has been a part of my routine.So before I get dressed,before I do my hair,I sit down and I do mymakeup and here at my vanity,I keep my deodorant. Sonobody likes to be stinky.This has to go on.I've tried a lot ofdifferent natural deodorants.I also like the Schmidt'sNatural Deodorant,but I would say this is my favorite.Although it's slightlyless budget friendlyand it has one Allure's best in beauty.So, you know, it's good.So[bell dinging]I'm a big caffeine person.I need my caffeine.If I'm one of those days where I needlike crazy levels ofenergy, I'll do coffee.But if I wanna like stay calm and focused,it's matcha and thisis my go to obsession.I love this drink so much.While I do my makeup, I just finished upmy lemon ginger water.So now I'm moving on toHustle for some good caffeine.I only have onecaffeinated beverage a day.So when I have this ormy coffee in the morning,that's it for the rest of the day.All right, so those are my first fivethat get me ready for my day.I have no standard day.There is no typical dayin the life of Molly.You know, some days I'mfilming for YouTube.Look, you guys know it's not new.Like I love shopping. I love shopping.Okay, we're taking Instagramphotos or Tic Tocs.I figure what color I wannago for and then honestly,I have a sighted person to help me.So whether that be my momwho sighted and lives with meor using an app, like bemy eyes where I can calland have a sighted personanswer and use my phoneto help me find the color.Busy day is done, so now itis time for my last five.I don't have a set bedtime.It completely depends.I try to be asleep before midnight.So my night routine,depending on the nightcan be up to like two hours longif I'm really like going in on it.My dog, Gallup, he's a sleeperlike no other sleeper you've ever met.He's the King of sleeping.Naps are his side hustle.So he is always popping between his bed,my bed and the cold tile of the bathroom.Being a kitten still,Lavender is very rambunctious.Lavender's favorite time to wake upis between 4:30 a.m. And 6:00 a.m.which is not my preferred time to wake up.So that's something we're working through.One of the things[bell dinging]that I really like to do everynight is use a foam roller.I mainly use it to roll out my back.Is about 8:30 in the evening.I have just finished shooting my newavocado merch collection.And now I'm about to distressand start my foam rollingrelaxation night routine.I've got a candle lighting.Got all the mood lights going on.I'm going to throw a podcast on my phone,lay it down beside meand get de-stressing.In 2020, we're all alwayshunched over computers,looking at our phones.So we're always hunched all day.So it's nice to just force your bodyto go the other direction.The next thing[bell dinging]I always like to do is removemy full face of makeup.I have changed into a comfy unicorn onesyto continue the relaxation vibes.And just got a brand new one.I'm so excited to open this fresh baby up.Again, one Allure's best in beauty.So, you know it's good.And this is the FarmacyGreen Clean Cleansing Balm.I have a pretty extensiveskincare routine at night.I really love to pamper myselfand make my night routinejust as long as possibleand as over the top as possible.So that by the time I'm crawling into bed,I'm feeling so fresh, so clean,so ready, so tired and relaxed.And it removes all of my makeup.I have very sensitive eyes.So a lot of makeup removersmake my eyes really sting and burn.So I've had to be really careful.This stuff is so good. It smells amazing.It doesn't burn my eyes whenI try to remove my eye makeup.Really gentle on yourskin, don't burn your eyes,get everything off face makeup, eye makeupand it smells amazing.To me, having good skin isthe base of good makeup.And like I said earlier today,I do have a bit of a hormonal breakout.So right now, I'm gonna do a face mask,do some acne treatments andthen I'll see you in a minute.One thing[bell dinging]that I always love to do atthe end is use a face oil.A face oil is somethingI do switch in and out.This one, the one I'm currently usingis the Tarte Maracuja Oil.And then I'm to take thisvibrating facial roller.It was like $20 on Amazon.And I use this not onlyto push the oil furtherinto my skin, but what Ireally, really love this foris massaging the sides of my facebecause I have a very tight TMJ.I have to wear a night guard when I sleep.I've literally crackedteeth because I clenchedso hard at night when I sleep,I like to go down the sides of my neck,along the jaw.After I've done my full skincare routine,brushed, flossed, all the things,I head over to my beautifully made bed.You can see, I have thisbig oaf lying on my bed.He's very satisfied and comfy.I unmake the bed.And then in my bedsidedrawer, I have my melatonin,which I take pretty muchevery night to help me sleep.And then[bell dinging]I do my final moisturizing.It's time to get that finalhit of hydration before bed.I would say if there's oneproduct in my entire routinethat I cannot live without,it's this one singularproducts that I end my day withevery single day, which is theBite Beauty Agave lip mask.I always have one ofthese in my bedside table,in my travel makeup bag, everywhere I go.This is how I end the day.I cannot sleep without thisspecific product on my lips.And then we have my hand cream.So I use[bell dinging]this product from Moroccan oil.It is their hand lotion.That's a good feeling.That's a good smell.Moroccan oil, mm, does it right.Thanks for checking out myfirst five and my last five.It's time for this unicorn andfor myself to get some sleep.So good night Allure, sleep well.[upbeat music ends]





