Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael K. Williams Breaks Down His Career, from 'The Wire' to 'Lovecraft Country'

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 26:06s - Published
Michael K. Williams Breaks Down His Career, from 'The Wire' to 'Lovecraft Country'

Michael K. Williams Breaks Down His Career, from 'The Wire' to 'Lovecraft Country'

Michael Kenneth Williams takes us through his storied acting career, breaking down his roles in 'Bullet,' 'Bringing Out the Dead,' 'The Sopranos,' 'The Wire,' 'Boardwalk Empire,' 'The Gambler,' 'Bessie,' 'The Night Of,' 'When We Rise,' 'Viceland,' 'Hap & Leonard,' 'When They See Us' and 'Lovecraft Country.'

Watch Lovecraft Country NOW on HBO.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michael K. Williams Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters [Video]

Michael K. Williams Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Michael K. Williams breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'The Wire,' 'Boardwalk Empire,' 'Bessie,' 'When They See Us,' 'The Spoils Before Dying,' 'The Night Of,' 'When We..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 25:45Published
A nine-year-old is one of the world's best mountain bikers and performs massive jumps of nearly 50ft [Video]

A nine-year-old is one of the world's best mountain bikers and performs massive jumps of nearly 50ft

A British nine-year-old is one of the world's best mountain bikers and performs massive jumps of nearly 50ft - on his own race track.Talented Henry Ruskin is pictured flying through the air and already..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Lovecraft Country - HBO [Video]

Lovecraft Country - HBO

Lovecraft Country New trailer - Plot synopsis: LOVECRAFT COUNTRY, based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:20Published