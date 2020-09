Treasure Coast parents offer advice to Palm Beach County parents about return to in-classroom instruction Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:25s - Published 8 minutes ago Treasure Coast parents offer advice to Palm Beach County parents about return to in-classroom instruction Wear a mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, and keep your distance. That's the advice parents in Martin and St. Lucie counties have for students in Palm Beach County who are preparing to return to brick-and-mortar schools on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend