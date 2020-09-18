|
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 68 More Coronavirus Cases
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 68 More Coronavirus Cases
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 68 new Coronavirus cases out of 833 test results, and four additional deaths.
