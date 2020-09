Elijah Cummings Wrote Of 'Pure Pain' From Trump Tweets On Baltimore Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published 3 days ago Elijah Cummings Wrote Of 'Pure Pain' From Trump Tweets On Baltimore The late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings felt “pure pain” from President Donald Trump’s tweets about Baltimore, and the Maryland Democrat wrote “I could feel the attack to my core,” in a memoir that is being published posthumously. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this