Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is now the 4th best QB in his own division, Joe Burrow is real | THE HERD

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered their second loss of the season after falling to the Cleveland Browns, but that didn't stop Colin Cowherd from being impressed with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Hear why Colin thinks Baker Mayfield is now officially the 4th best QB in his division now that Burrow is a Bengal.


