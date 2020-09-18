RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp gets blasted for alleged 'nightmare' diet program

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”star Teddi Mellencamp is facing awave of backlash online surrounding herweight loss program, All In by Teddi.Recently, influencer Emily Gellis Landetook to her Instagram story to shedlight on the alleged complaints peoplehad about Mellencamp’s program.She started to get DMs from some of Mellencamp’sclients, which she shared on her Instagram story.“I’ve never been more depressed than when I didthe two weeks All In,” one anonymous person said.“It was mentally debilitating but I always figuredit was my fault” another user recalled.In response to the recent backlash,Mellencamp posted a video on her Instagramon Sept.

16 defending her company.“For one, I wanted to say I love All In.

I’m soincredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives wehave helped change,” she said.“I feel 100 percent confident in the fact thatwe let you know before signing up exactlywhat the program entails … If it’s not somethingyou wanna sign up for, you don’t”