College food service company lays off 100 workers

The college community is trying to help by setting up a fund to support the now unemployed workers.

Sodexo, the food service company hired by SUNY Oneonta, has laid off more than 100 full-time employees.

This comes after the covid outbreak on campus ended in- person learning for the semester.

In a newsletter.... officials say...with dining halls closed this spring.... there was no other viable option.

The suny oneonta community is helping the now unemployed workers through a fund set up just afte rthe pandemic began.

It's called the supporting sodexo colleagues 2020 fund.

Every contribution is going toward buying gift cards at local grocery stores for the sodexo employees who have been laid off as a result of the pandemic.

Just one of the many campuses left having to make tough decisions during this pandemic.

