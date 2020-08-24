Global  
 

Celtics Blow a 17-point lead

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:01s - Published
What I’m Hearing: Celtics have to go back to the drawing board before next game against the Heat


Comeback Heat Do It Again, Rally Past Celtics For 2-0 Lead

Goran Dragic scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21, and the...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Heat extend series lead on Celtics after completing latest comeback

CBC.ca - Published


KEVINMO70551092

KEVIN MORRISON RT @WTP_BDiehards: This Celtics team should be embarrassed. You blow a 14 point lead (in the 4th mind you) followed by a 17 point lead to g… 15 minutes ago

collinrhodes_

collin @celtics @MAStateLottery That’s really heartwarming but next time don’t blow a 17 point lead 48 minutes ago

RedWingSid_

JT Fan Account RT @BlondedJacob: The LA Clippers watching the Celtics blow a 20 point lead https://t.co/SOumhm6W8R 52 minutes ago

ClutchCharles__

Bcknd RT @TheUndefeated: The Clippers watching the Celtics blow a 17-point lead https://t.co/5P7mJRepqa 1 hour ago

BartenderGio

Giovanny Zambrano May favor part last night is the boys and i looking at each other after the game and asking ourselves "did the Celt… https://t.co/o2pqJSl2iF 1 hour ago

TheNBACentral

NBA Central RT @EgotasticSports: Marcus Smart Heard Yelling in the Locker Room After Celtics Blow a 17 Point Lead https://t.co/IHHytX16VP 2 hours ago

DanielBrian

King of Summer: Dan Brian Welcome to Basketball Tweets! The Celtics are 0-2 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals and... I… https://t.co/doz3bVquG6 2 hours ago

DylanBurnsPro1

Dylan Burns RT @ScalAndPals: ICYMI: Boston gets bullied by the Heat in the second half. Celtics blow a 17 point lead and the Heat take a 2-0 series lea… 3 hours ago


