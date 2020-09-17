Spurs fans react to Bale's return

Tottenham fans have been reacting to the news that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will be returning to the club on a season-long loan.

The dreams of all Tottenham fans are about to come true with Gareth Bale closing in on a return. Bale...

Tottenham fans have been reacting to the announcement of Gareth Bale's return to the club in the...

Tottenham fans have found five golf clubs that Gareth Bale could join ahead of his loan return from...