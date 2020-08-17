Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok Ban Goes Into Effect Sunday

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published
TikTok Ban Goes Into Effect Sunday
U.S. residents will no longer be able to download the TikTok app

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

What happens to TikTok app after Trump ban goes into effect?

It's looking increasingly likely that TikTok won’t be able to sell its US operations by the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Restrictions On Tik Tok, WeChat To Begin Sunday [Video]

Restrictions On Tik Tok, WeChat To Begin Sunday

The Trump administration's executive orders against the two apps are set to go into effect Sunday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published
Cincinnati City Council votes to ban plastic bags for some businesses [Video]

Cincinnati City Council votes to ban plastic bags for some businesses

When the ban goes into effect next year, restaurants and “food-service establishments” — a broad term that, in the ordinance, includes grocery stores, corner stores and any other business that..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:19Published
No Plans To Issue Rolling Power Blackouts Sunday Night [Video]

No Plans To Issue Rolling Power Blackouts Sunday Night

A flex alert goes into effect Sunday until Wednesday night between 3-10 p.m.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:08Published