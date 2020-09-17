Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lizzo Reacts To Cardi B & Offset Divorce

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Lizzo Reacts To Cardi B & Offset Divorce

Lizzo Reacts To Cardi B & Offset Divorce

Lizzo reacts to Cardi B and Offset's divorce.

Offset previews new music.

Plus - Kanye West still cares about Jay-Z.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lizzo Sent Cardi B a Bouquet of Flowers After She Filed For Divorce From Offset

Lizzo is thinking of Cardi B these days. After hearing of the rapper’s divorce from Offset, Lizzo...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbiznewKerala.comExtra



Tweets about this

catjay

cat per Lizzo Reacts To Cardi B & Offset Divorce https://t.co/7CBhQ5xoWR via @YouTube 21 hours ago

InTheFame

InTheFame Lizzo Reacts To Cardi B & Offset Divorce https://t.co/zrB2whxBsG #JayZ #KanyeWest 23 hours ago

sociihub_cine

Sociihub Cinema Lizzo Reacts To Cardi B & Offset Divorce https://t.co/CcjLM7Y9qQ 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lizzo sent flowers to Cardi B [Video]

Lizzo sent flowers to Cardi B

Cardi B was touched to receive flowers from Lizzo after she filed for divorce from her husband Offset earlier this week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Lizzo cheers up Cardi B with flowers [Video]

Lizzo cheers up Cardi B with flowers

Lizzo has sent Cardi B flowers after the Bodak Yellow hitmaker initiated a divorce from her husband Offset this week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published