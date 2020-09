Nonprofit launches tattoo removal program for former inmates Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 03:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Nonprofit launches tattoo removal program for former inmates Two community organizations, Heartland Hope Mission an Life House, are working together, filling that gap and giving parents the added support they need. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Nonprofit launches low cost tattoo removal process program



Nonprofit launches low cost tattoo removal process program Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 03:50 Published 5 hours ago