Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PlayStation 5 will support backwards compatibility for PS4 but not PS1, PS2 or PS3

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published
PlayStation 5 will support backwards compatibility for PS4 but not PS1, PS2 or PS3

PlayStation 5 will support backwards compatibility for PS4 but not PS1, PS2 or PS3

The post-event high of the PlayStation 5 Showcase has had fans buzzing, but new information from Sony has turned that buzz into mild disappointment.PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3.However, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan told Famitsu that “99 percent” of PlayStation 4 games will be playable on the PlayStation 5.this is an unusual change of heart for Ryan.

In 2017, he questioned if PlayStation fans would ever take advantage of backwards compatibility.gamers have requested the feature for years.Some gamers on Reddit bristled at this quote and described Ryan as a corporate suit who is out of touch with his own consumers.“Is this guy serious?” one Redditor asked.

“This is the head of Playstation?”.It’s not clear how much console companies stand to gain or lose by limiting backwards compatibility


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

PlayStation 5 Is Not Backwards Compatible with PS1, PS2, PS3 Games

PlayStation 5 Is Not Backwards Compatible with PS1, PS2, PS3 Games It’s official: PlayStation 5 will not feature backwards compatibility with PlayStation 1,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •9to5Toys


SteelSeries’ new Arctis 9 wireless headset is ready for the PS5 and PC

SteelSeries’ new Arctis 9 wireless headset is ready for the PS5 and PC Image: SteelSeries There’s a new version of SteelSeries’ Arctis 9 wireless gaming headset...
The Verge - Published


Tweets about this

MayaPapaya604

Maya RT @getFANDOM: SIE chief Jim Ryan confirms that the #PS5 will be backwards compatible with '99%' of PS4 games, but not with PS1, PS2, or PS… 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

The biggest unanswered questions about the PS5 [Video]

The biggest unanswered questions about the PS5

On top of wanting to know how much the PS5 is going to cost, we've got tons of other questions we're dying to get answers for. Sony, why must you do this to us!?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published