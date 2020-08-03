PlayStation 5 will support backwards compatibility for PS4 but not PS1, PS2 or PS3

The post-event high of the PlayStation 5 Showcase has had fans buzzing, but new information from Sony has turned that buzz into mild disappointment.PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3.However, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan told Famitsu that “99 percent” of PlayStation 4 games will be playable on the PlayStation 5.this is an unusual change of heart for Ryan.

In 2017, he questioned if PlayStation fans would ever take advantage of backwards compatibility.gamers have requested the feature for years.Some gamers on Reddit bristled at this quote and described Ryan as a corporate suit who is out of touch with his own consumers.“Is this guy serious?” one Redditor asked.

“This is the head of Playstation?”.It’s not clear how much console companies stand to gain or lose by limiting backwards compatibility