Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dennis Nilsen's pen pal praises David Tennant's Des performance: 'It was like seeing a ghost'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Dennis Nilsen's pen pal praises David Tennant's Des performance: 'It was like seeing a ghost'

Dennis Nilsen's pen pal praises David Tennant's Des performance: 'It was like seeing a ghost'

Dennis Nilsen's pen pal Andrea Kubinova - who swapped letters and visited the notorious serial killer in jail before his death - admitted David Tennant's 'Des' performance was "like seeing a ghost".


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

David Tennant is ‘relieved’ gay serial killer Dennis Nilsen died before new drama about his depraved crimes airs

David Tennant, who will play gay serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the new ITV dramatisation Des, has...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

DES Trailer [Video]

DES Trailer

DES Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: In 1983 Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen is arrested after the discovery of human remains which have blocked a drain near his London home. Director: Lewis..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:52Published
Cold Light of Day Movie [Video]

Cold Light of Day Movie

Cold Light of Day Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: February, 1983. Detectives are called to a residential address in the London suburbs following reports that the drains have been clogged by human..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:03Published