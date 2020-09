Gerard Butler Reveals 'Pandemic Reflection' Was Behind Instagram Hiatus Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 week ago Gerard Butler Reveals 'Pandemic Reflection' Was Behind Instagram Hiatus Talking to Carlos Bustamante about his new film "Greenland", Gerard Butler reveals that sometimes social media "gets to be a bit too much" sharing that the self reflection during the pandemic was the reason behind his Instagram hiatus. 0

