Louisville breonna taylor

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Where last night... the louisville metro city council, passed a vote of no- confidence... in louisville mayor greg fischer, for his handling of the case.

The council has now amended that legislation.

In that amended legislation... the list includes ways to restore the city's trust.

That list includes making sure the complete investigative findings into the killings of breonna taylor.... and david mcatee are made public..... complete the top-to-bottom review of the louisville metro police department by december 31st...and change police policies to promote community engagement and support officers who identify and report potential peer misconduct.

It appears the courthouse in louisville is preparing for a possible decision in the breonna taylor case.

L3: abc 36 news white report: federal courthouse closed, possibly for breonna taylor case louisville the courier journal newspaper is reporting the downtown's federal courthouse will be closed to the public next week in anticipation of an announcement.

The newspaper says that could mean kentucky attorney general daniel cameron will make public next week whether the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of taylor will be criminally charged.

Earlier this week.... the city of louisville announced a $12 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by taylor's mother.

