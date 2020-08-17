Emmanuel Acho: Baker Mayfield's win over Bengals isn't enough to silence critics | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Cleveland Browns' win over the Cincinnati Bengals was an important one for Baker Mayfield, who needed a win to silence critics... but Emmanuel Acho says beating the worst team in the NFL wasn't enough.

Acho explains to Bucky Brooks and Marcellus WIley why he needs to see more from the first round draft pick than a win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals.