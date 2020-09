'Levy's pulled another rabbit out the hat!' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:01s - Published 7 minutes ago 'Levy's pulled another rabbit out the hat!' Lifelong Tottenham fan Clive Collins has praised Tottenham owner Daniel Levy for completing the signing of Gareth Bale - and has reminded Arsenal fans that he's the same age as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang! 0

