Rosh Hashanah Observed Differently This Year, But Rabbi Says Reflection More Important Than Ever CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:04s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:04s - Published Rosh Hashanah Observed Differently This Year, But Rabbi Says Reflection More Important Than Ever The Jewish New Year is a joyous time, and while COVID-19 has changed how many will observe, it hasn’t dampened the traditions. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Today marks the start of Rosh Hashanah



Tonight marks the start of Rosh Hashanah, one of Judaism's most important holidays. Literally translating to head of the year, Rosh Hashanah celebrates the creation of the world, or the Jewish new.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:44 Published 7 hours ago