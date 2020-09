Following a shooting at a high school game Thursday night that injured two people, the Akron Public Schools District has postponed football and soccer events taking place this weekend and plans to include additional security measures at future football games.



Related videos from verified sources MNPS parents concerned, players excited to get back on the field



High school football players will soon be back on the gridiron. Metro Nashville Public Schools announced football season will kick off next week but with some changes. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:31 Published 18 hours ago Coronavirus Impact: Cheerleaders At 2 High Schools In New Jersey Miffed They Cannot Perform At Road Football Games



The start of the New Jersey school year means high school sports are also back, albeit with strict social distancing guidelines. But two groups of cheerleaders in Wayne say they feel discriminated.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:07 Published 1 day ago NYC delays in-person learning for a second time



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delayed the start of in-person learning at public schools for a second time for most students on Thursday as the city grapples with how to safely reopen amid the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:13 Published 1 day ago