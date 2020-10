Miles Sanders, Kyle O'Quinn Among Philadelphia Athletes Urging People To Vote By Mail Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 weeks ago The video ends with the slogan "Democracy is a team sport." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Sues Philadelphia



Earlier in the week, the campaign threatened to sue over being denied access into the sites where people can register to vote, apply for mail-in ballots and fill them out. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago Eagles RB Honors Antwon Rose Jr.



Pittsburgh native and Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is honoring Antwon Rose Jr. with a helmet decal. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23 Published on September 12, 2020