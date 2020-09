What's keeping this Covington green space from being a park? Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:40s - Published 1 day ago What's keeping this Covington green space from being a park? A Covington-based street hockey league can't play during the COVID-19 pandemic, so instead, they're working to uplift the green space surrounding their court. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this jkell RT @LucyMayCincy: ICYMI Watch: What's keeping this Covington green space from being a park? Story by ⁦@pat_laFleur⁩ https://t.co/zyh3ReyP1B 12 hours ago Lucy May ICYMI Watch: What's keeping this Covington green space from being a park? Story by ⁦@pat_laFleur⁩ https://t.co/zyh3ReyP1B 17 hours ago Cindy Saalfeld What's keeping this Covington green space from being a park? https://t.co/hNH9CFrzuO 19 hours ago