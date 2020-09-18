Chico Community Benefit Luncheon going virtual

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 days ago

Kathy Chance joined Action News Now at Noon with the latest details.

COVID-19 has the Chico Community Benefit Luncheon, also known as the Chico Cioppino Feed switching gears this year.

Right chico community benefit luncheon... the chico cioppino feed... switching gears this year.

Kathy chance is here with details... thank you for joining us.

We'll be right back ## today the doors are back open for the national portrait gallery, smithsonian american art museum, the renwick gallery, and the national museum of african american history and culture.

This is the first time