Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:04s
How to Make Out Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Arthur, 15 years old, has the hots for Ouassima, who ignores him…He’s never made out with a girl, and she’s going out with Matt, the hottest guy in school.

Arthur decides to get closer to her by getting a bunch of single losers together so she can teach them how to make out, 10 euros a lesson.

And so begins a long, intimate learning process in the local pool’s changing rooms: group tutoring on “Girls and Love: A Manual for Dummies”.

Directed by : Adeline Picault Produced by : Mandarin Production , Scarlett Production Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 38 min French release: 29/07/2020 Production year: 2019


