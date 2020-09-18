Voting Decision - 09/18/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

The mississippi supreme court has ruled on how absentee voting can be done during the covid-19 pandemic.

Justices say a person must have a preexisting health condition and must be under a physician's quarantine order to vote absentee.

You can also vote absentee if you have a medical condition that qualifies as a "physical disability."

Justices say having a preexisting condition that puts a voter at a higher risk does not automatically create a temporary disability for absentee-voting purposes.