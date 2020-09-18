Voting Decision - 09/18/20
The mississippi supreme court has ruled on how absentee voting can be done during the covid-19 pandemic.
Justices say a person must have a preexisting health condition and must be under a physician's quarantine order to vote absentee.
You can also vote absentee if you have a medical condition that qualifies as a "physical disability."
Justices say having a preexisting condition that puts a voter at a higher risk does not automatically create a temporary disability for absentee-voting purposes.