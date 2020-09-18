Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Voting Decision - 09/18/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Voting Decision - 09/18/20
Voting Decision - 09/18/20

The mississippi supreme court has ruled on how absentee voting can be done during the covid-19 pandemic.

Justices say a person must have a preexisting health condition and must be under a physician's quarantine order to vote absentee.

You can also vote absentee if you have a medical condition that qualifies as a "physical disability."

Justices say having a preexisting condition that puts a voter at a higher risk does not automatically create a temporary disability for absentee-voting purposes.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Billionaire Bloomberg to Spend $100 Million in Florida to Help Biden

The billionaire's decision comes at a critical moment in the final 51 days of the race, with polls...
VOA News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Counties To Print, Send Ballots To Registered Voters Following State Supreme Court Decision [Video]

Pennsylvania Counties To Print, Send Ballots To Registered Voters Following State Supreme Court Decision

The only thing stopping Pennsylvania counties receiving and sending ballots to registered voters who applied for one is the resolution to a State Supreme Court case removing the Green Party's candidate..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published
Biden Campain Sounds Off On Miami Arena [Video]

Biden Campain Sounds Off On Miami Arena

The Joe Biden campaign is criticizing the decision not to make the American Airlines Arena a voting site in November.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:05Published
Facebook limits Messenger forwards to curb misinformation [Video]

Facebook limits Messenger forwards to curb misinformation

Social media giant Facebook is putting a cap on how many times a message can be forwarded on Messenger. The company has limited the forwards of a message to five at once for the sake of curbing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published