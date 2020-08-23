Heart transplant saves man's life Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:57s - Published 1 day ago Heart transplant saves man's life A local family is urging others to consider becoming organ donors after a heart transplant saved a man's life. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A BLUE SPRINGS MAN HASHIS WIFE AND AN ORGANDONOR TO THANK FORSAVING HIS LIFE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESHAS HIS INCREDIBLESTORY --AND EXPLAINS WHY YOUSHOULDN'T LET THEPANDEMIC STOP YOUFROM SEEKING MEDICALCARE.KIM BLOBAUM, JEFF'S WIFE"I feel wonderful and I feellikea new lease on life with him."KIMBLOBAUM'S LIFE TURNEDUPSIDE DOWN WHEN HERHUSBAND JEFF WENT INTOCARDIAC ARREST IN JUNE -HIS SECOND HEARTATTACK IN A YEAR.KIM BLOBAUM, JEFF'S WIFE"I was hysterical because Ididn't, I didn't think he'd makeit this time."THEY SAY LUCK WAS ONTHEIR SIDE THAT DAY -KIM WAS WORKING FROMHOME DUE TO THEPANDEMIC AND A 911OPERATOR WALKED HERTHROUGH CPR.AT SAINT LUKE'S -DOCTORS TOLD JEFF HENEEDED A HEARTTRANSPLANT.WITHIN DAYS - HE HAD ANEW HEART ANDINSTANTLY FELT BETTER.JEFF BLOBAUM, RECEIVHEART TRANSPLANT"I'm mostly just thankful forallthe people that helped, for thefamily of the donor that didn'thave to do anything, theycould have just said no."WHILE JEFF NEVER PUT ITOFF, DR. ANDREW KAOWANTS TO REMINDPEOPLE NOT BE AFRAID TOGO TO THE E-R DUE TOFEAR OF COVID-19.DR. ANDREW KAO, MEDICALDIRECTOR, HEART TRANSPLANTPROGRAM, SAINT LUKE'SHOSPITAL"Seek care when your heart ishearting or when you havetrouble breathing, please don'twait at home because it is soimportant to seek care."KAO SAYS JEFF'S STORY ISALSO A TESTAMENT TO THEIMPORTANCE OFBECOMING AN ORGANDONOR.DR. ANDREW KAO, MEDICALDIRECTOR, HEART TRANSPLANTPROGRAM, SAINT LUKE'SHOSPITAL"Just the impact of donating3,4,5, 6 organs you'retouching 6, 7 families and it isjust a beautiful multiplier."THE BLOBAUMS AREPROOF OF THAT.JEFF BLOBAUM, RECEIVEDHEART TRANSPLANT"I've got 20 years to go theysay."IN KANSAS CITY.KIM BLOBAUM, JEFF'S WIFE"He'll out live me."EMMA JAMES, 41 ACTIONNEWS."i don't know how many moretimes she's going to save mylife"THIS YEAR MARKS THE35TH ANNIVERSARY OFSAINT LUKE'S FIRST HEARTTRANSPLANT.JEFF IS ONE OF 23 PEOPLEWHO UNDERWENT HE





