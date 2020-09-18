Global  
 

Josep Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: February 1939.

Spanish republicans are fleeing Franco’s dictatorship to France.

The French government built concentration camps, confining the refugees, where they barely have access to hygiene, water and food.

In one of these camps, separated by barbed wire, two men will become friends.

One is a guard, the other is Josep Bartoli (Barcelona 1910 – NYC 1995), an illustrator who fights against Franco’s regime.

Directed by : Aurel Produced by : Les Films d'Ici Méditerranée Genre: Animated film - Runtime: 1 h 20 min French release: 30/09/2020 Production year: 2020


