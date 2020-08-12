Why You Shouldn't Ignore Homeowners Insurance

A lot of home owners ignore getting home owners insurance.

Those with policies should read them regularly.

Home owners need to know how much your insurance company would reimburse them if their house burned down and it was a total loss.

Business Insider reports that most insurance companies require homeowners to carry at least 80% of the replacement cost of the home.

But if a home's value has gone up since the last updated policy, owners might be far short of the cash needed to rebuild in the event of a disaster.