Lost Girls & Love Hotels Movie clip - Margaret Tells Her Friends

Lost Girls & Love Hotels Movie clip - Margaret Tells Her Friends Plot synopsis: An intoxicating exploration of contemporary Tokyo’s duality, Lost Girls & Love Hotels stars Alexandra Daddario (TV’s “True Detective”, San Andreas), Takehiro Hira (The Fighter Pilot, The Floating Castle) and Carice Van Houten (Valkyrie, Black Book).

Based on screenwriter Catherine Hanrahan’s book of the same name, and directed by William Olsson, the film is a provocative journey inviting you to get lost within the darkest corridors of Japan in hopes of experiencing fleeting moments of beauty.

We follow the passionate tale of love and lust between a haunted American English teacher Margaret (Daddario) and a dashing Yakuza named Kazu (Takehiro Hira) as their affair tears them apart and reshapes them across Tokyo’s landscape of dive bars, alleyways and three-hour love hotels.

Director William Olsson Writers Catherine Hanrahan Actors Alexandra Daddario, Takehiro Hira, Carice van Houten Genre Drama, Romance Run Time 1 hour 37 minutes