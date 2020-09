Idaho Gov. Little keeps state in Stage 4 over hospitalizations, boasts about recovery Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Idaho Gov. Little keeps state in Stage 4 over hospitalizations, boasts about recovery For the seventh time, Idaho has failed to come out of Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, as the state has not met all of the needed criteria to reopen entirely during the pandemic. 0

Tweets about this Idaho News 6 For the seventh time, Idaho has failed to come out of Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, as the state ha… https://t.co/gDIHuG9agi 2 hours ago East Idaho News “I worry about COVID fatigue, and every time (adults) get a little good news, they go, ‘Well, we don’t have to do a… https://t.co/YTLSFSgCkX 3 hours ago Times-News For the seventh time, Idaho has failed to come out of Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, as the state ha… https://t.co/U0MopUIQNC 4 hours ago

